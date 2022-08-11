SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys New Shares in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

