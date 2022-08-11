Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Shares Up 68.6%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 68.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines.

