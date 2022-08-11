Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,256,700 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the July 15th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,410.4 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

SMEGF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMEGF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.55) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

