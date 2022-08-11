Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in July

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 270,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

