Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in July

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 270,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
