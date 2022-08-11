ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.89 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $459.98 million, a P/E ratio of -420.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $128,550.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,059,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,930 shares of company stock valued at $301,246. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Further Reading

