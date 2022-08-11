ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -2.28, indicating that its share price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -1.24% -5.92% -2.82% Data443 Risk Mitigation -181.21% N/A -214.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

59.2% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ShotSpotter and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 1 3 0 2.75 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $58.15 million 8.03 -$4.43 million ($0.09) -427.51 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 1.17 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

