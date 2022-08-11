Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 50.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

