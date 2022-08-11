Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 50.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
