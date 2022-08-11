Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rises By 594.4%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 594.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terumo Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Terumo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. Terumo has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.43.
About Terumo
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terumo (TRUMY)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.