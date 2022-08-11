Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rises By 594.4%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 594.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terumo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Terumo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. Terumo has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.43.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

