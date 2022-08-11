Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Decreases By 44.5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 702.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $76.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.