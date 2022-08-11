Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 90.5%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the July 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $229.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLPFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($433.67) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.50.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

