Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Rises By 430.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 9,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Swiss Life has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

