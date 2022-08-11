Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Grows By 300.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHON stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 4,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $21.19.
About Sotherly Hotels
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHON)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.