Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Grows By 300.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHON stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 4,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

