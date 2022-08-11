Short Interest in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Rises By 49.7%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 10.9 %

SKYX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 779,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31. SKYX Platforms has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Insider Transactions at SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Dov Shiff bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,817,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Campi bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,008 shares of company stock valued at $173,087. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $421,000.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Further Reading

