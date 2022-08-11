Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Declines By 45.0%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 291,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Sio Gene Therapies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SIOX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 987,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,240. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

