Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Increases By 57.7%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sika Trading Up 3.5 %

Sika stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,027. Sika has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

