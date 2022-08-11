Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Expands By 100.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.4 %

STRNY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.7229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Severn Trent

STRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.45) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,040.00.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

