Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Decreases By 88.9%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. 65,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

