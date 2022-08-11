Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Increases By 139.2%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RTOKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 37,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

