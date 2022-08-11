Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Rises By 698.4%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 698.4% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

RKUNY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 69,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.09. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

See Also

