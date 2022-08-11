Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Declines By 69.6%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Wednesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.