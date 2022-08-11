Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Drops By 94.7%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

OBTC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

