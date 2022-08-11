Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Rises By 657.1%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 657.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ JGGCW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 278,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

