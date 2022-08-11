Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Grows By 221.6%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

ITVPY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 8,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,987. ITV has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

