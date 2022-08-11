Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Drops By 75.8%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,715,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.03. 2,421,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,132. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $300,412,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

