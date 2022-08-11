Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Expands By 214.3%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $19,569,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $15,182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,189,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $13,635,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,630,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

