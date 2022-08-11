Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Declines By 63.8%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNGBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,783. Getinge AB has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

