Short Interest in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Grows By 414.0%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 414.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $134,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GEEX remained flat at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

