Short Interest in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW) Drops By 71.4%

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLDW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $108,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.