Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Rises By 571.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,008,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FNK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 14,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,459. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

