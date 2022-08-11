Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Drops By 95.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth $512,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

