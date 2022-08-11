Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Drops By 54.7%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Embark Technology Price Performance

EMBKW stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,269. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.