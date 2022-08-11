Short Interest in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Declines By 92.9%

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DUET remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Thursday. DUET Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUET. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,402,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,956,000.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

