Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQW) Drops By 98.0%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 369,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

