Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Increases By 253.8%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in California BanCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in California BanCorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

California BanCorp Price Performance

CALB stock remained flat at $20.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

