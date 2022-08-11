Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Drops By 92.3%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYOC remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,726,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,690,477. Beyond Commerce has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

