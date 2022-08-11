Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Decreases By 78.8%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMWYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,985. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

