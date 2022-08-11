Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases By 218.2%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 1.3 %

BDORY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 431,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0448 dividend. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

