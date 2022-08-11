Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declines By 44.2%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 326,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

