Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Decreases By 77.8%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Atlantia from €22.00 ($22.45) to €23.00 ($23.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €20.00 ($20.41) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

ATASY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,732. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

