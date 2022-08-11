Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Drops By 58.2%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.