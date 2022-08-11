Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Declines By 81.4%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.
Angang Steel Company Profile
