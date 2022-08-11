Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Declines By 81.4%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

