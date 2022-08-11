Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Grows By 212.1%

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the July 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Trading Up 0.1 %

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,288. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.