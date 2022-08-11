Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $168.79

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOEGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.79 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.34). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 68,768 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Terry Boot purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,750 ($45,613.82).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

