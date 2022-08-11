Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $168.79

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.79 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.34). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 68,768 shares traded.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.71.

Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone Company Profile

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Terry Boot purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,750 ($45,613.82).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

