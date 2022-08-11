Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. 27,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

