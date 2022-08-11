Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SGIOY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

