Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $95,570.26 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $95,570.26 and approximately $39.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
