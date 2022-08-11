Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMED has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMED remained flat at $8.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 394,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also

