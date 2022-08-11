Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 892.4% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,436,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Trading Down 25.1 %

SEII traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,814,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

