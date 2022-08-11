Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 892.4% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,436,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Trading Down 25.1 %
SEII traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,814,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
