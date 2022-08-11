Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 358,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 159,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

