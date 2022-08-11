Sepio Capital LP Invests $225,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,596,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 97.8% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $228.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

